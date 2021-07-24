Truegame Market Capitalization Reaches $93,473.39 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. Truegame has a total market cap of $93,473.39 and approximately $2,687.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Truegame has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.62 or 0.00855322 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00139619 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

