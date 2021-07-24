Dawn Protocol (DAWN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $548.26 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 45.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 65.2% against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $273.77 million and $548.26 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.93 or 0.00011570 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.62 or 0.00855322 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00139619 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 69,638,336 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

