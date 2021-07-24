Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,751 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Medpace worth $18,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Medpace by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,994,246.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 9,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,679,358.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,905,816.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,790 shares of company stock valued at $42,738,773 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

