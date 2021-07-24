Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $19,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after buying an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after buying an additional 77,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 439,144 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIL. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Shares of SAIL opened at $50.25 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.75 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.