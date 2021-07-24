D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 278,405 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,405 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.39% of National Instruments worth $22,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

