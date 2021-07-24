D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $24.63 Million Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,598 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Nomad Foods worth $24,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

