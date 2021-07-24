25,120 Shares in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

FINV stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

