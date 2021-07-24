Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 157,976 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,976 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 521.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 166.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.