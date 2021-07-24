JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

JELD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.58. 332,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,722. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $23,573,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,064,000 after buying an additional 618,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,745,000 after buying an additional 412,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

