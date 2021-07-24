Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

