Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50 to $3.60 EPS.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 803,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

