Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Isabella Bank stock remained flat at $$22.95 during midday trading on Friday. 3,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.07. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

