Phocas Financial Corp. Has $7.74 Million Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 441,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,426 shares during the quarter. Umpqua comprises 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,481. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

