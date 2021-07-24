156,642 Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after buying an additional 241,332 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AAR by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after purchasing an additional 712,488 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 3,981.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 993,108 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after purchasing an additional 119,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AAR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.