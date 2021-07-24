iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473,563 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 331,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 216,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

FXI stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

