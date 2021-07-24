iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

