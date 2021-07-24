Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,784,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 128,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 700,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,377,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61.

