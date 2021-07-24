Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,521,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after purchasing an additional 799,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,600,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 329,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,526. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

