The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-22.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.56. The Boston Beer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.000-$22.000 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,094.13.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM traded down $246.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $701.00. 2,821,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,337. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $693.21 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,009.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.