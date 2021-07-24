Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 4,043 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NYSE:KOP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 76,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $639.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.03. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

