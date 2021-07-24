AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.45 million.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.77. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

