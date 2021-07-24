AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 70,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,777. AZZ has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

