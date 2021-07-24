Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $287,000 in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the 1st quarter worth $1,946,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Z by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,630,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 330,881 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the 1st quarter worth about $2,815,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTPZ stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Reinvent Technology Partners Z has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

