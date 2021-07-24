Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duluth by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 27.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Duluth stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

