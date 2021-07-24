5,668 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLG opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.99. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

