Homrich & Berg Sells 1,669 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,766,000 after purchasing an additional 278,150 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263,403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,941,000 after purchasing an additional 214,842 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 849,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 63,034 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.