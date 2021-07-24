Homrich & Berg Has $475,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 491.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $284.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.32. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $216.85 and a one year high of $284.82.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

