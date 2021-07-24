Zacks: Brokerages Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.99. NVIDIA posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $162.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Savior LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.58. 19,310,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,333,328. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.70. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $97.77 and a 52 week high of $208.75. The firm has a market cap of $487.39 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

