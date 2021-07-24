Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Yamana Gold reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of AUY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,766,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,862,059. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 905.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 180,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.