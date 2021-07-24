Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40-4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.870-$2.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.28. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

