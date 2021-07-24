Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes $1.43 Million Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 429.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 481.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESE traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 56,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,997. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

