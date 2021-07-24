Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ST traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. 617,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

