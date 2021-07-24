No Street GP LP Sells 25,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

No Street GP LP decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.10 per share, with a total value of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and have sold 571,322 shares valued at $34,742,908. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFSI traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 366,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

