No Street GP LP Buys New Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,000. Star Bulk Carriers comprises 1.7% of No Street GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. No Street GP LP owned 0.91% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 557,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

SBLK traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.53. 1,093,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,088. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

