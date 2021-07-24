No Street GP LP Trims Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

No Street GP LP decreased its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Vocera Communications accounts for approximately 2.1% of No Street GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. No Street GP LP’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of VCRA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.88. 192,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,051.25 and a beta of 0.15. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

