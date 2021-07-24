Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Sold by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP cut its position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 63.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,428 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 559.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,794 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 181,452 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 338,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PASG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.73. 495,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,413. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PASG. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Passage Bio Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

