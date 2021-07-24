Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,352. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

