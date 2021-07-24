Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

DMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, lifted their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Media Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:DMS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,455. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

Digital Media Solutions Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

