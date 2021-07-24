Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 336.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.20. 31,960,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,034,184. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $251.32 and a 1-year high of $368.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

