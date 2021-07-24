Atreides Management LP Takes $237.69 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,027,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,690,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 5.3% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atreides Management LP owned 0.25% of Advanced Micro Devices at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19,709.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 267,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,009,000 after buying an additional 266,277 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $70,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $92.15. 31,708,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,704,496. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.05 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.