Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.27. 1,179,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

