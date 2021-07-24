iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.88. 1,634,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,063. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.44 and a 52-week high of $114.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

