Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 244,643 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 1.1% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $581,447,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,694,000 after acquiring an additional 405,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,864 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,261,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 289,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000,000 after buying an additional 137,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

NYSE CP traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $73.89. 1,834,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

