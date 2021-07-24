Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,000. Lithia Motors makes up approximately 2.7% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Lithia Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $5,404,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.17.

LAD stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.74. 271,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

