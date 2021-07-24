Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $3.37 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 77.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.5% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.70. The company had a trading volume of 597,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.52.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

