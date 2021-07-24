Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 482,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,726 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $27,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,575,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 3,153.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $43.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

