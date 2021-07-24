AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0334 on Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $305,178.25 and approximately $235.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054461 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000750 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

