Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Up 15.1% This Week

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001834 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $10.80 million and $77.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

