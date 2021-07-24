County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ICBK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

ICBK stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,403. The company has a market capitalization of $202.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.