iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 4.8% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,477 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

